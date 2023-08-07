VC Spectra Pre-Sale Sees 213% Increase: Unlock Investment Opportunities Now!

• VC Spectra is a decentralized hedge fund that has reported strong demand for its Stage 2 presale.

• The SPCT token, developed on the Bitcoin blockchain, provides a robust mechanism for decentralized trading and asset management.

• Currently, VC Spectra (SPCT) is offering a 25% bonus for all investor deposits.

VC Spectra: Redefining Crypto Industry

VC Spectra is a decentralized hedge fund that aims to redefine the crypto industry by democratizing access to investment opportunities. With its unique investments offerings such as quarterly dividends and buybacks, voting rights, and early access to initial coin offerings (ICOs), VC Spectra has seen strong demand for its Stage 2 presale.

The SPCT Token

The SPCT token is developed on the Bitcoin blockchain using the BRC-20 standard. It provides a robust mechanism for decentralized trading, asset management, and transaction facilitation within the Spectra platform. Moreover, VC Spectra implements a deflationary model featuring a burn mechanism in order to decrease token circulation gradually over time. This novel approach further solidifies SPCT’s standing in the crypto market.

Current Status of Presale

The Vc Spectra public presale is currently in Stage 2 and has already seen robust demand with an increase from $0.008 during Stage 1 to $0.011 in Stage 2; in upcoming Stage 3 ,the token price will increase to $0.025 – an increase of 213% from the initial token price . Additionally, investors are offered 25% bonus on all deposits made into the fund right now.

About VC Spectra

Spectra is a leading firm driving innovation in Fintech and blockchain through strategic investments and ICOs with goal of generating returns for investors. It harnesses cutting-edge technologies which empower financial growth .

Contact Us

To find out more about VC Spectra’s presale or any other services offered by them , please visit their website or contact Paul Hubward at pr@hubward .co