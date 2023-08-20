Stock Market Slumps: Five Stocks Hit Harder Than Most

• The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite both dropped, with the S&P 500 down 0.1% and the NASDAQ Composite down 0.4%.

• Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) experienced a 36.45% decline after pricing its public offering at $2 per share.

• Tremor International Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRMR) reported positive financial results but saw a 30% drop in stock price, while Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) and Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NASDAQ: NAII) also declined following news of business deals and temporary shutdowns respectively.

Overview of Market Drop

The S&P 500 dropped 0.1%, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average remained below the flat line. The NASDAQ Composite dropped 0.4% after losing more than 1% for two straight sessions.

Creative Realities Inc.

Shares of Creative Realities Inc.(NASDAQ: CREX) fell 36.45% after the pricing of its public offering was set at $2 per share, causing its stock to fall to $2 in premarket trading compared to their 72% year-to-date gain recorded at Wednesday’s market close. Creative Realities announced its plan to offer 3 million shares at this price point, with expected proceeds of $6 million.

Tremor International Ltd.

Tremor International Ltd.(NASDAQ: TRMR) reported its financial results for the three and six months ending June 30th 2023 which included a Q2 2023 Contribution ex-TAC that was up 13%, from $70,8 million to $80, 2 million and an H1 2023 Contribution ex-TAC that reached $147, 1 million, a 4% increase from $141, 8 million in H1 2022; however shareholders sold off nearly 30% of the stock today due to these results being lower than expected given their past performance record .

Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd.(NASDAQ: CHEK) announced a definitive Business Combination Agreement with Keystone Dental Holdings Inc., leading shareholders to sell off as they wait for future earnings reports from this newly formed entity based in Irvine CA focusing on driving commercial execution and market development that will capitalize on Keystone Dental’s extensive portfolio of implants , arches , and other tooth replacement solutions .

Natural Alternatives International Inc.

Natural Alternatives International Inc.(NASDAQ: NAII),a premier formulator , manufacturer ,and marketer of customized nutritional supplements has announced a temporary shutdown of its recently opened facility located in Vista California due to Covid 19 pandemic regulations leading investors to sell out until future earnings are reported .