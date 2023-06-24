Space Shiba: Unlock Meme-Inspired Artworks Through NFTs!

• Space Shiba is launching a fair presale round to expand its reach and grow.

• The team intends to list its token on centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as explore the world of NFTs.

• It has a three-phase roadmap that includes launching the website, post-marketing campaigns, CEX listing, DEFI integration, and more.

Space Shiba Launching Presale Round

Space Shiba is starting a presale round for users to purchase $SPCSHIB tokens with Ether. It has a soft cap of 5 ETH and will begin on June 22, 2023 at 8 PM UTC ending on June 25 at the same time. This will be followed by its full launch on Uniswap with liquidity locked up for 365 days. To participate in the presale, users must create a MetaMask wallet and transfer Ether directly into it before connecting it to Pinksale and swapping for tokens.

Tokenomics Allocation

The team’s tokenomics features a pre-defined allocation for $SPCSHIB: 50% of the tokens will be available for the Pinksale fair launch; 30.4% will be in liquidity pools; 9.6% will go towards web3 projects, marketing, and raising awareness; 5% will help the team fund CEX listing operations; 5% goes to the team members Crypto fair launches are a popular trend that aims to give early investors an optimal experience.

Ambitious Growth Path

Space Shiba is on an ambitious growth path with three phases outlined in their roadmap: Phase 1 focuses on launching the website, creating a community via Twitter/Telegram, Pinksale presale & listing on DEX; Phase 2 involves post-marketing campaigns & listings on CoinMarketCap/Coingecko & 1k holders; Phase 3 is about CEX listing, DEFI integration with DAO & 10k holders plus launching an exclusive NFT collection focused on meme-inspired artworks which should provide new opportunities for engagement & growth.

About Space Shiba

Space Shiba is combining memes and Ethereum blockchain technology into one entertaining decentralized ecosystem where users can own unique digital assets or collectibles through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These limited edition pieces are intended to add value to this network while providing users with exciting ways to engage and grow within this space.

Conclusion

Space Shiba’s upcoming presale round offers users an opportunity to buy $SPCSHIB tokens ahead of its full launch date while also exploring new avenues within decentralized networks such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With their ambitious growth plan outlined in three distinct phases – starting from website launch all the way up to CEX listing – Space Shiba looks set for potential success in both entertainment value and cryptocurrency adoption alike!