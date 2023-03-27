Perth Heat Fans Steal Sats with Bitcoin Rewards for Home Runs and Stolen Bases

• Perth Heat, the most successful team in the Australian Baseball League, has announced a new partnership with Bitrefill, Wallet of Satoshi and IBEX that rewards fans in bitcoin for player achievements.

• Fans can “Steal Sats” by scanning QR codes displayed on game streams or social media when a player makes an impressive play.

• This is part of Perth Heat’s efforts to integrate Bitcoin and Lightning into their fan experience.

Perth Heat Adopts Bitcoin

The Perth Heat, the Australian Baseball League’s most successful baseball team, has adopted a Bitcoin standard and integrated Lightning services to their stadium and fan experiences.

New Partnership Rewards Fans With Bitcoin

The team recently announced a new partnership with Bitrefill, Wallet of Satoshi and IBEX that rewards fans in bitcoin every time a player from Perth Heat steals a base or hits a home run. Fans can “Steal Sats” by scanning QR codes displayed on game streams or social media channels when a player makes an impressive play.

Instant Reward For Scanning Code

Fans will receive their reward instantly after scanning the code with a Lightning-enabled wallet, introducing an innovative fan interaction system that brings further excitement to thrilling moments in games.

Revolutionizing Fan Engagement

Ry Sterling from IBEX commented on how they seek to revolutionize fan engagement through this program: “At IBEX our focus is spreading innovation via the Lightning network and with the lead from Perth Heat, #stealingsats and #satsforstats has opened our eyes to a whole new market of global fandom that we had not considered before.”

“Bitcoin Is Easy And It Is For Everybody”

Chris Pavlesic from Bitrefill said that “With Stealing Sats, fans can now participate in the game in a whole new way,” while Daniel Alexiuc from Wallet of Satoshi added that “It’s such an innovative way to demonstrate that Bitcoin is easy and it is for everybody.”