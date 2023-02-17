Luxor Launches ASIC RFQ Platform for Better Bitcoin Mining Access

• Luxor Technologies has launched the first request-for-quote (RFQ) platform for buying and selling Bitcoin mining hardware.

• The goal of this platform is to create a more liquid and easy to use marketplace for ASICs, with improved market transparency and access.

• This system will theoretically improve the pricing transparency of the market, while allowing for easier access and more precise market pricing.

Luxor Launches First Ever ASIC RFQ Platform

Luxor Technologies, a full-stack Bitcoin mining software and services company, has launched the first ever request-for-quote (RFQ) platform for buying and selling Bitcoin mining hardware. The goal of this new platform is to maximize market transparency and access.

What is an RFQ Platform?

An RFQ is a marketplace where users can create orders (requests) for specific items. Luxor’s double-sided RFQ allows both buyers and sellers to create requests for Bitcoin mining ASICs using an open-bid system that improves price discovery and increases liquidity in the secondary market.

Benefits of Luxor’s RFQ Platform

Prior to this market, ASIC traders have struggled with a fragmented and opaque over-the-counter market. This system will theoretically improve the transparency of the market, while allowing for easier access and more precise market pricing. Furthermore, buyers will be able to specify orders by quantity, condition, model type, location and more; while sellers will be able to mix-and-match models from different manufacturers in their orders. In addition to this, brokers will be able to leverage it to increase their deal flow and facilitate more transactions.

Transparency & Fees

Luxor states that it is committed to transparency when it comes to fees associated with using its platform; “Platform fees are transparent and volume based so that market makers can transact in a larger, more profitable way.”

Contact Information

Bitcoiners interested in learning more about Luxor’s RFQ can visit the RFQ website or contact the company at: sales@luxor.tech