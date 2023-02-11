Lightning Network Now Available to Merchants via Fiserv & Strike

Strike CEO Jack Mallers has announced an integrated partnership with payments giant Fiserv, parent company of Clover.

Clover merchants are now able to accept bitcoin over the Lightning Network.

The integration is part of a 90-day trial period where Strike will measure the speed and cost of facilitating transactions using the new integration.

Integration Between Strike and Fiserv’s Clover

Strike CEO Jack Mallers has taken to Twitter to announce that Strike is now an integrated partner with payments giant Fiserv, parent company of Clover. Subsequently, Strike has launched a pilot integration with Clover allowing merchants to accept bitcoin over the Lightning Network.

Lightning Payment Acceptance from Any Source

According to his announcement, the integration is not limited to Strike. Instead, merchants will be able to accept Lightning payments from any source — “From Cash App to a node over Tor. If it can make a Lightning payment, you can use it,” Mallers stated on Twitter.

90-Day Trial Period

Mallers clarified that this rollout is part of a 90-day trial period, which will involve measuring the speed and cost of facilitating transactions using the new integration. In addition to that, the amount of business that integrating Lightning brings to merchants will be closely monitored. After the pilot, Strike aims to enter the Clover app store, and afterwards direct integration into Clover – enabling Lightning by default for all their merchants alongside card networks like Visa and MasterCard.

“Showcase The World’s Superior Payments Rail”

“Ultimately these payment giants want to see Lightning in action,” Mallers said on Twitter. “They want to feel it, touch it, and see people use it. An open, instant, cheap inclusive and innovative payments network seems too good to be true – time for us all show them why Lighting is indeed our world’s superior payments rail.”

“Enable Cheaper & Faster Payments With Bitcoin”

The trial period is now active and Clover merchants can reach out to Strike in order to enable cheaper & faster payments using Bitcoin’s Lighting Network