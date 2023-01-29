Eliminating Surprise Bills: A Path to Universal Healthcare in the US

• Healthcare in the US is primarily provided through private healthcare systems.

• People typically don’t know how much they will spend when they visit a doctor.

• Patients may receive surprise bills months later, causing difficulty for both consumers and healthcare providers.

When it comes to healthcare, access is arguably the most important factor in ensuring the long-term health of citizens. Jurisdictions around the world handle this differently, from full-government control to private market healthcare, to government-provided health insurance for the poor and elderly. In the United States, healthcare is primarily provided through a private system.

For many people, when they arrive at the doctor’s office, they hand over their health insurance card and pay a copay, but do not know how much they will be spending. This is an odd way of doing things, as most services have a set price or at least an estimate. After services are rendered, the doctor’s office will submit a claim to the health insurance provider to be paid out. If there is a remaining balance, the patient is responsible for paying it, often months later. This can create a financial burden and cause difficulty for both the patient and the healthcare provider.

It is important to note that not everyone is able to access healthcare in the US. Those who are unable to afford health insurance may find themselves without access to healthcare services. This is a major problem, as it leads to an increase in health disparities between those who can afford care and those who cannot.

In order to ensure everyone has access to healthcare, the US needs to make some changes. Healthcare providers should be transparent about costs and should provide estimates before services are rendered. Additionally, the government must consider implementing a single-payer system or some other form of universal healthcare, in order to ensure everyone has access to the care they need. These changes are necessary for the long-term health and wellbeing of citizens in the US.