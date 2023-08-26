Dogecoin Price Treads Toward 20% Decline – Beware of Musk & X

• Dogecoin is currently forming a bear flag pattern which could result in a 20% decline in Q3/2023.

• A breakout from the flag’s lower trendline could trigger the bearish continuation setup.

• Elon Musk and X updates could still have an influence on price movements.

Dogecoin Price Consolidation Forms Bear Flag

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in consolidation mode recently, resulting in a “bear flag” pattern on its four-hour chart. This type of chart formation usually resolves to the downside with a price fall of up to the height of the pole – about 20% below current levels.

Breakout Below Lower Trendline Could Trigger Decline

If DOGE breaks out from the flag’s lower trendline, it could set off a bearish continuation setup that sends its price down to $0.049 by September 2023 – a drop of about 20%. Conversely, if it breaks above both the upper trendline and 200-4H EMA near $0.0065, there is potential for DOGE to rally up to $0.069 – an increase of 12%.

Elon Musk and X Updates Could Move Prices

The influence of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his prospects of adding Dogecoin payment options on social media platform X cannot be underestimated. Any news related to crypto wallets or payment integrations could cause significant shifts in either direction in the value of Dogecoin.

What Does It Mean For Investors?

For investors looking at Dogecoin, they should be aware that this cryptocurrency may experience significant volatility due to external influences like news from Elon Musk or X updates regarding cryptocurrency payments and wallets integrations. Taking these factors into account when making decisions can help investors make informed choices about their investments in Dogecoin.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Dogecoin may form a bear flag pattern which signals potential for prices to drop significantly over the next few months, news from external sources like Elon Musk or X updates may have an impact on prices as well so investors should keep track of these events before making any decisions regarding their investments in Dogecoin.